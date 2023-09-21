Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal

As India on Thursday suspended visa services in Canada citing "operational reasons", Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday said "this is set to create great hurdles, uncertainty and anxiety for Punjabis".

Saying he was deeply concerned over indefinite suspension of visa services for Canadian nationals to India, Badal said "it affects lakhs of Punjabis residing as overseas nationals of Indian origin or as students in that country".

"This is set to create great hurdles, uncertainty and anxiety for Punjabis, especially to members of the most patriotic community of the Sikhs who have not only made unparalleled sacrifices for the freedom of the country but also for fighting off foreign aggression in borders.