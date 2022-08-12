Shweta Basu Prasad reveals what adds up to backstories of her characters

"I wrote a backstory for my character, Lekha, to develop a deeper understanding of her. It's a practice I follow for all my characters, across projects. This is an important step towards shaping my performance as it is integral to know the person I am about to portray on screen."



The third season of the show will see actor Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role of lawyer Madhav Mishra as the show deals with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.