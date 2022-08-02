SI suspended in UP over third-degree torture

A police officer has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for allegedly subjecting third-degree torture to a man who happened to be a distant relative of an accused.



According to reports, R. Rana, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar, went to Khampur village with a team to arrest an accused named Zishan Ansari, who was wanted in a case related to cow slaughter.



He did not find the alleged accused and picked up his distant relative Farad Hakim, 40, a resident of the same village.