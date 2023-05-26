Siddaramaiah cabinet expansion on Saturday, says Surjewala

On Friday, Siddaramaiah met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the first time after the swearing-in ceremony. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present. After meeting the Gandhis, Siddamaraiah also met party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge at his residence here.



The leaders once again had a brainstorming session at the Congress war room. After leaving the war room at 15 GRG, Shivakumar too met the Gandhis.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, Surjewala said: "Whatever is the decision will be communicated by the only person... Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He discusses with party. Party does not decide. Cabinet is decided by Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has discussed various names and we have left him with now to decide on whom to include in the cabinet. High command only discusses the various issues in the interest of the party.



"I repeat again that the decision on whom to include in the cabinet is decided by the Chief Minister. And I am told by him (Siddaramaiah) that he will be swearing in the further ministers tomorrow, and thus more details can be only given by him."