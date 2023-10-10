Siddaramaiah orders increase in loan amount for medical students from minority communities

Amid accusations of appeasement politics, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered increase in the loan amount being given to religious minority students studying medicine under the Arivu Education Loan Scheme.

Speaking in a meeting after overseeing the progress of the departments of Housing, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf, the Chief Minister emphasised that thrust should be given to the education of children belonging to minority communities.

Under the Arivu scheme, students belonging to minority communities are granted loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh each year, until the duration of the course.