Siddaramaiah questions delays in filing charge sheets in crimes against SC/STs

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday questioned officials as to why no charge sheet has been registered against the accused in caste atrocity cases even after 120 days, warning that action would be taken against the SPs and DCPs.

Chairing the state-level Vigilance and in-charge Committee meeting at the Conference Hall of the Vidhana Soudha, he presented the figures, and questioned the officials.

Out of the 10,893 cases registered in the last five years, 1,100 cases have not been charged within 120 days, he said, noting that this shows the indifference of the officers towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and will not give justice to the victims.

Siddaramaiah warned that this would not be tolerated.