Siddaramaiah slams Centre for price rise, 'deteriorating' economy in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the Centre for "failing to control steep price rise", and hit out at the previous BJP government for "deteriorating" the state's economy.

"The Central government failed to control steep increase in the prices of essential commodities and fuel during 2022-23. The common man is severely distressed by the steep increase in prices," Siddaramaiah said in his Budget speech in the Legislative Assembly.

To protect the common man from such an adverse environment has been the primary motivation behind the five 'guarantees' (poll promises of the Congress), he said.

The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, Rs 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to Rs 3,000.