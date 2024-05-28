Siddaramaiah takes jibe at Narendra Modi over 'God sent' remark

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, 27 May, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'God sent' comment and wondered whether he was the divine incarnation.

He also asserted that claims of turning this country which is so diverse, into a 'Hindu Rashtra' was not possible.

The CM was speaking at an event organised by the state Congress to commemorate the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary.

"Narendra Modi now says he was sent by god. Look at the irony. He says --god has sent me to make Viksit Bharat by 2047. Is he the incarnation of god?" Siddaramaiah asked.

He said, "Not even a single day, he launched any programmes aimed at the poor, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and unemployed. There should be equality among all and equal opportunity for all... has he taken efforts to achieve it?"

"Fully aware of their (BJP/NDA) defeat, Narendra Modi is uttering whatever comes out of his mouth. He is doing it intentionally for the sake of votes by dividing Hindus and Muslims. He is doing it for polarisation of votes."