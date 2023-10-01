Sidhu bats for INDIA bloc amid Punjab Cong's opposition to allying with AAP

Amid resistance in his party on allying with the ruling AAP in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the opposition INDIA bloc stands like a "tall mountain" and its grandeur will not be affected by a storm here and there.

"Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India's prime minister and not Punjab's chief minister," he said in a post on 'X'.

The cricketer-turned-politician's statement follows remarks by several Punjab Congress leaders, including state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The I.N.D.I.A alliance stands like a tall mountain … a storm here and there will not affect its Grandeur !!! Any attempt to sabotage and breach this shield to safeguard our Democracy will prove futile," he tweeted.