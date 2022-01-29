Significant dip in footfall at commercial, tourist places in Delhi due to pollution

The researchers compared footfall trends to rising pollution levels with air quality data provided by Blue Sky Analytics which uses machine learning and combines real time ground observations from more than 250 Central Pollution Control Board air quality sensors with near real time satellite data to provide a continuous spatio-temporal map for PM2.5 and PM10.

In Connaught Place, one of the main commercial, financial and business centres in New Delhi, footfall dropped from around 17,000 a day to 14,000 a day between week 10 and week 14 when PM2.5 concentration rose to a high of 336 microgram per cubic metre.

In the densely populated Karol Bagh, a residential and commercial area and a popular weekend destination for locals and tourists alike, consumer footfall dropped by a massive 33 per cent in response to pollution levels increasing by 25 percent in week five (early November).

"The PM levels rose to 443 microgram per cubic metre during week five and this could also have caused consumers to decide against travel," the report read.

It underlined that Karol received more footfall from the 45-plus age group, hence a dip in footfall due to an increase in pollution levels was more noticeable.