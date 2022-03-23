Significant rise in young TB patients in India after Covid: Experts

As Covid hogged the limelight, healthcare resources were diverted to combat the rising cases. TB services were thus disrupted in the last two years.



In March last year, an analysis by the Health Ministry notified that Covid brought down TB detection by 25 per cent in India in 2020. Tuberculosis notifications reduced to 18.02 lakh in 2020 from 24.04 lakh in 2019 due to lockdown and diversion of resources, the ministry said.



India also accounted for 34 per cent of an estimated 1.48 million deaths due to TB globally in 2020. Deaths due to TB in the country also rose by 3 per cent compared to 2019, WHO's 2021 Global TB report said. As per experts, the deaths due to the infectious disease is still on the high.



"The pandemic has reversed years of progress made in tuberculosis control not just in India but across the globe. The absolute percentage of those succumbing to the disease has risen to 5-7 per cent now, up from 1-2 per cent during pre-Covid times," Anand K., CEO, SRL Diagnostics, told IANS.



"There has been an approximately 25-30 per cent increase in tuberculosis patients especially after Covid wave, as compared to the previous year when there was no Covid," Dr Vikas Maurya, Hod and Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, told IANS.