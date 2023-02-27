Signs of emergency, says AAP as it claims 80% of its leaders arrested since Sunday

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that 80 per cent of its leaders were arrested by Delhi Police since Sunday, and questioned whether anyone can be detained for more than 24 hours.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy while police detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office where Sisodia was being questioned.

According to police, the leaders detained on Sunday were being released today.