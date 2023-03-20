Sikhs protest at British High Commission over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

Officials from the mission said the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander". The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched.



India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security". In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.