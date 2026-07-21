Sikkim tunnel collapse leaves 10 dead, rescue efforts continue
Death toll may rise as rescue teams continue searching for trapped workers inside the collapsed tunnel
A deadly landslide in Sikkim’s Namchi district turned a construction site into a scene of devastation, leaving at least 10 people dead after an under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project collapsed, police said on Tuesday.
The toll could rise further as rescue teams continue their painstaking search inside the collapsed tunnel, where several workers remain trapped.
The disaster struck at the Samardung area of Jholungey when the ADIT-3 tunnel suddenly caved in following a landslide, trapping around 25 people, including project officials and workers, inside the structure.
According to Namchi Police, 10 bodies had been recovered by Tuesday morning. Seven victims have been identified, including four workers from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, and one each from Assam, Punjab, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and Namchi.
Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed deep grief over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He said the state government was closely monitoring rescue efforts and ensuring all possible assistance to the affected families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Tamang to take stock of the situation and assured all possible support from the Centre.
Teams from the Namchi district administration, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and NDRF units from Pakyong and Siliguri are battling difficult conditions to recover those still trapped.
The rescue operation has been further complicated by the presence of gas inside the tunnel, with some personnel reportedly experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers. Officials suspect the gas may have emerged from underground rock formations disturbed by the landslide.
Authorities have pledged to speed up rescue efforts while ensuring the highest safety standards as teams race against time inside the collapsed tunnel.
With PTI inputs