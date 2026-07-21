Sikkim tunnel collapse leaves 10 dead, rescue efforts continue

A deadly landslide in Sikkim’s Namchi district turned a construction site into a scene of devastation, leaving at least 10 people dead after an under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project collapsed, police said on Tuesday.

The toll could rise further as rescue teams continue their painstaking search inside the collapsed tunnel, where several workers remain trapped.

The disaster struck at the Samardung area of Jholungey when the ADIT-3 tunnel suddenly caved in following a landslide, trapping around 25 people, including project officials and workers, inside the structure.

According to Namchi Police, 10 bodies had been recovered by Tuesday morning. Seven victims have been identified, including four workers from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, and one each from Assam, Punjab, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and Namchi.