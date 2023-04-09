Sikkimese feel betrayed because of Article 371F violation: Chamling

"This violates Article 371F, which was the basis for the merger of Sikkim with India in 1975. People of Sikkim feel betrayed as the special provisions extended to them have been taken away," he said. Analysts feel the main concern of Sikkim's politicians is that land rights which are now enjoyed by only those Sikkimese whose parents were subjects of the earlier princely kingdom will be extended to any Indian domiciled in the Himalayan state.



Asked whether this will be a major poll issue, he said, "People are very angry over the issue. We have a very small population of only 6-7 lakh and we fear we will be swamped by settlers within 2-3 years," he said.



Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, better known as P S Golay, however, said in a Facebook post that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a recent meeting, assured him that the amendment was only related to income tax exemption and the original definition of Sikkimese will always be respected.



Chamling also claimed that politics in Sikkim has become "violent" after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government came to power in.