Silence prevails in J&K, Congress will establish actual peace after winning polls: Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday, 15 September said there is a silence in Jammu and Kashmir and actual peace would be established in the Union Territory when his party comes to power.

"There is a difference between silence and peace. There is a silence here. We have to bring actual peace," Kumar told PTI Videos.

Kumar was in Anantnag to campaign for All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is the party's candidate in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls from the Dooru seat.

Kumar said there is "a huge anger against the oppression" that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been subjected to over the last 10 years.

"Our understanding is that this time, the voting percentage in Kashmir will be the highest. This voting will be against oppression, unemployment, the injustices done to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to get back their right to statehood," he said.

The Congress leader accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring "ill intentions".