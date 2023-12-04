Silkyara tunnel collapse: Not the first, nor the last

On Tuesday night, November 28, after 400 hours of uncertainty, all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel were rescued. As they were pulled out on wheeled stretchers through cement pipes, the nation heaved a collective sigh of relief.

It didn’t escape the notice of those who had been following the unfolding saga of this formidable rescue operation that finally it was the skills of ‘rat-hole mining’ experts that succeeded where the entire might of the Indian State had failed. After the breakdown of the large drilling machines, a dozen specialists of manual digging techniques used shovels, hand-held cutters and taslas (iron vessels for carrying mud) to get through the final 12 metres of debris. They saved the day and they saved the workers.

The Modi government turned the entire rescue operation into a media spectacle. The workers, yet to find their bearings after 17 gruelling days underground, suddenly found themselves surrounded by a bevy of VIPs.

As they emerged, they were garlanded by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while Union minister of state for transport and highways Gen V.K. Singh (retd) draped white silk scarves around their necks. Only then were they taken by ambulance to a nearby community health centre in Chinyalisaur where a 41-bed facility with oxygen support had been set up for them; to be flown thereafter to AIIMS-Rishikesh on Wednesday morning.

The Australian tunnel expert Dix, who is both a lawyer and a geologist, told the press in Uttarkashi that this was one of the toughest operations he has witnessed. The stakes were very high and the operation very delicate, with the rescuers having to ensure that everyone came out safe and sound.

With the mission successful and the workers in recovery, it is time for urgent introspection. Why has India been witnessing an increasing number of tunnel cave-ins and other disasters in the ecologically fragile Himalayas? What steps need to be immediately taken in order to ensure such a nightmare does not recur?