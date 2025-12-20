Since when is the acquisition of public land a ‘state secret?

The Land Acquisition Act has been bypassed. Tribal communities, protected forests and elephant corridors have not been spared. Over 570,000 trees have already been cut down. These are just some of the things the Madhya Pradesh government would prefer to sweep under the carpet, even as concerns mount over its decision to hand over a vast coal block to Stratatech Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd, an Adani Group company.

At the heart of the controversy lies an alleged bypassing of the Land Acquisition Act, which mandates fair compensation, gram sabha consent and special rehabilitation provisions for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC). Instead, the government invoked the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act of 1957—an outdated colonial-era law perceived as less protective of local rights. This manoeuvre allowed the government to circumvent critical safeguards for displaced communities.

The coal block, awarded in December 2020, spans 2,672 hectares, of which 54 per cent falls within reserved forests and elephant corridors, 25 per cent is government ‘revenue’ land and 21 per cent is privately held by 2,980 individuals. Nearly a third of the private owners come from ST and SC communities.

While the acquisition of private land was officially notified, acquisition of the remaining 79 per cent was kept a ‘state secret’ and never formally notified. Opposition leaders, notably Umang Singhar, have questioned this secrecy, emphasising that the Land Acquisition Act requires notification of all acquired lands as well as transparent rehabilitation plans.

Singhar, the leader of the opposition in the state and himself a tribal leader, highlighted that the state government’s failure to provide adequate resettlement and rehabilitation schemes for displaced tribal populations not only disregards due process, but also threatens the rights and livelihoods of thousands, deepening grievances among local communities.

These charges were first raised by the Opposition. On 10 December, a fact-finding committee comprising Congress leaders and workers visited the Dhirauli coal block, 70 km from Singrauli. The police stopped them from entering the forest, but Singhar managed to break through the cordon on his motorcycle and reach the spot where trees were being felled. Local media reported it; the state government ignored it.