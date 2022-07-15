Singapore Open: Sindhu reaches semifinal; Saina, Prannoy crash out

The second game, too, started as a tight affair with Sindhu going on the offensive but Han Yue staying on her coat-tails. But with the score at 14-11, the two-time Olympic medallist stepped up and took the next seven points to force a decider.



In the all-important third game, Han Yue raced to a 14-9 lead and put the Indian ace on the backfoot. The Indian ace, however, dug deep and turned the tables with a flurry of seven points and proceeded to wrap up the match.



However, London 2012 bronze medallist Saina failed to join Sindhu in the semi-finals after going down 13-21, 21-15, 20-21 to Japan's Aya Ohori in a closely-fought match.The 32-year old Saina conceded a 19-16 lead in the decider to crash out of the BWF Super 500 tournament.