Singer Freddie Mercury’s never-seen possessions to be auctioned in UK

A collection of never-before-seen personal possessions from the London home of Freddie Mercury, the British singer-songwriter of Indian Parsi descent, will go on a world tour-cum-exhibition followed by six auctions, Sotheby’s auction house announced in London on Wednesday.

Mercury, who was born Farrokh Bulsara and spent his childhood in India, where he went to boarding school at Panchgani, lived much of his adult life at Garden Lodge in Kensington, west London.

One of the highlight lots of the upcoming auction includes Mercury’s crown – a replica of the St. Edward’s Crown to be worn by King Charles III in the forthcoming Coronation on May 6 – which will go on display in Sotheby’s New Bond Street windows in London from Wednesday.