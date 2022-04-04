Single-day rise in COVID-19 cases falls below 1,000 in India

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.



A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours.