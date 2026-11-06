Amid SIR row, ECI gives voters in 7 states 'fresh chance' to enter final rolls

ECI gives ASDD-flagged electors in seven states another opportunity to enter final voter rolls.

Around 13 crore names struck off draft rolls across 30 states and UTs fuel Opposition allegations of mass disenfranchisement.

Fresh forms, BLO visits and special provisions for shifted and homeless voters introduced.

Facing mounting allegations of mass disenfranchisement during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, 6 November gave electors in seven states another opportunity to secure a place in the final voter lists after their names were excluded from the draft rolls.

The fresh opportunity covers electors marked as 'absent, shifted, dead and duplicate' (ASDD) whose enumeration forms were issued but not returned, resulting in their exclusion from the draft electoral rolls.

In a letter dated 6 November, the Commission directed the chief electoral officers of Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland to facilitate the inclusion of such electors in the final rolls.

The decision comes amid an intensifying political and legal controversy over the SIR exercise, with the Opposition accusing the poll body of systematically removing the names of eligible voters, allegedly at the behest of the BJP. The Commission has defended the exercise, maintaining that it is aimed at removing deceased, duplicate, shifted and otherwise ineligible entries while ensuring the accuracy of electoral rolls.

The scale of the exercise has fuelled concerns. Around 13 crore names were struck off draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union Territories, according to an investigation by the Indian Express. The figure includes electors classified under various categories, such as deceased, permanently shifted, duplicate and untraceable. It does not, however, establish that all those excluded were eligible voters wrongly deleted.