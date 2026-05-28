‘SIR’ to shape policymaking in coming years: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said “SIR” — sustainable, inclusive and rapid development — would dominate policymaking in India over the coming years, irrespective of which party was in power at the Centre or in the states.

Delivering the M.P. Veerendrakumar Memorial Lecture in Kozhikode, Ramesh said India would confront three major challenges over the next 10 to 15 years, encapsulated in what he termed the “SIR” framework.

He said the country required economic growth that was environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive and rapid enough to generate employment for the seven to eight million Indians entering the workforce each year.

“All three are important,” the Congress leader said, explaining that development must protect the environment, ensure benefits reached all sections of society rather than a privileged few, and expand quickly enough to create jobs.

The Congress general-secretary (communications) said integrating environmental concerns with development would become a central policy priority, regardless of political leadership. “Secondly, we have to create wealth, but ensure that inequalities do not widen. Thirdly, we have to expand the economy to create more and more jobs,” he said.

Ramesh also reflected on his long association with former Union minister and socialist leader M.P. Veerendrakumar, recalling that they first met nearly three decades ago after the latter took oath as Union minister of state for finance.

At the time, Ramesh was serving as an adviser to then Union finance minister P. Chidambaram. “Over the years, till his death, we maintained a very close and cordial relationship,” he said.

Sharing an anecdote from their days as Rajya Sabha MPs, Ramesh recalled Veerendrakumar joking: “You may be Jairam Ramesh MP, but I am M.P. Veerendrakumar MP. So, I am a double MP, unlike you.”

“That was the kind of person he was,” Ramesh said.