Sisodia arrested to divert people's attention from 'Adani-Modi nexus', claims KCR

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.



Soon after the arrest on Sunday, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, in a statement, had said the BJP is resorting to "stealth politics" by inciting central agencies against the opposition parties in states where the saffron party cannot come to power.



Sisodia was arrested after BJP's debacle in the Delhi mayoral election and "reprimand" by the Supreme Court, Rama Rao had said.