Sisodia involved in 'large-scale destruction of digital evidence': ED claims in application before court

Sisodia had also used phones purchased in the name of other people so that he had the excuse that the phones were not purchased by him and belonged to others, the application claimed.



"The large-scale destruction of digital evidence was intentionally made to destroy evidence of his involvement in the offence of money laundering by destroying evidence of handling of proceeds of crime, money trail as well as involvement or connection in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime for the commissioning of the offence of money laundering," it said.



The application alleged that the "pro-active destruction of evidence" led to the sole inference that Sisodia made "conscious efforts to destroy evidence of the offence of money laundering".



Claiming that the fixing of a 12 per cent profit margin for wholesalers was made in collusion with a "south group", the application said from the statements of various officials of the excise department and other material evidence it was found that the group of ministers (GoM) meetings were "only a sham and there was no discussion or decision making in these GoM meetings".