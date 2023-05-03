Sisodia moves Delhi HC for interim bail, states wife's ill-health

The court had also directed the CBI to supply an e-copy of the supplementary charge sheet to Sisodia.



Claiming that the probe agency had filed an incomplete investigation in the case, Sisodia's counsel had urged the court to grant default bail to his client.



"Prima facie it seems the agency is saying that further investigation regarding me is required/pending. Therefore, we reserve the right to file an application for statutory bail," counsel had said.



The probe agency had filed the charge sheet on April 25.