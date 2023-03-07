Sisodia lodged in a senior citizen's cell at the Tihar Central Jail

Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi excise policy case, was lodged in the cell on Monday after due formalities which included some medical tests.



"His medical test reports came normal after which he was provided with a 'Sparsh Kit', which includes toothpaste, soap, toothbrush, and other items of daily needs. He was also provided with extra clothing on the first night from the prison," said the prison official.



"For dinner, Sisodia was offered chapati, rice and sabzi as per schedule at around 7-7.30 p.m and he did not raise any question or complaint about anything," said the official, adding that his family is likely to visit him on Tuesday with his personal clothing and other items.