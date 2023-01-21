Sisodia takes aims at L-G; says making false allegations against Delhi's edu dept, mocking teachers

Responding to the allegations, Sisodia said the schools run by the Delhi government have registered a pass percentage of 99.6 and a large number of students in these schools have got good grades.

"It does not suit a person sitting in the chair of the Lieutenant Governor to write a letter mentioning false figures," he said.

The deputy chief minister also alleged that the L-G has "defamed" the entire education system of the national capital with his statement.

"While the L-G alleged that the number of students in government schools of Delhi decreased from 16 lakh to 15 lakh, the reality is that the number of students increased to 18 lakh. Our education department has also transformed the infrastructure of the schools. The 'tent wale schools' have now turned into 'talent wale schools'," Sisodia's letter to Saxena read.

The deputy chief minister said the AAP government has done all work in the education department in the last seven years despite the hurdles put up by the Centre and successive lieutenant governors.

"For the sake of the future of the children of Delhi, I would like to request you to cooperate in the work of the Delhi government instead of obstructing it. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi. You should allow us to do our work and utilise your time to improve the law and order in the city," he wrote to Saxena.

Taking to social media, Kejriwal said Delhi's teachers, students and their parents have together worked hard in the last seven years to reform the city's education system.

"Instead of insulting the education system, the L-G should encourage them," he said.