Sisodia's portfolios given to Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand

After Manish Sisodia's resignation from the Delhi cabinet, the AAP government has decided to assign his departments to two of his cabinet colleagues - Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand - till the new ministers are inducted into the cabinet.



Out of 18 departments that Sisodia was leading, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD, have been given to Gahlot, while the remaining ten departments that includes Education and Health have been assigned to Anand.



With the new responsibilities given to Gehlot and Anand, both ministers will have now 14 departments each.