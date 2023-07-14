SIT files charge sheet against 3 in Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a 2,056-page charge sheet against three assailants who shot dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf outside a Prayagraj hospital in full public view, a police officer said.

The charge sheet against the three accused -- Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, Sunny Singh, 23, and Arun Maurya,18, -- was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, Dinesh Kumar Gautam, on Thursday.

No lawyers were present to represent the accused.

The three assailants had a criminal past and they planned to murder Atiq and Ashraf to earn fame and money, a senior police officer said, citing the charge sheet.