SIT invokes corruption charges in Sabarimala gold case, political stakes escalate
Following the inclusion of the corruption law, the case will now be transferred from the Ranni court to the Vigilance Court in Kollam
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, significantly intensifying the legal and political dimensions of the investigation.
In an additional report submitted to the Pathanamthitta court, the SIT alleged that several government officials and representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) were involved in corrupt practices linked to the disappearance and mismanagement of temple gold.
Following the inclusion of the corruption law, the case will now be transferred from the Ranni court to the Vigilance Court in Kollam, which has jurisdiction over offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Investigators said public servants and Devaswom officials allegedly facilitated or covered up the misappropriation, prompting the addition of the stricter legal provisions.
The development comes amid growing political friction, with the SIT already arresting former Devaswom Board Commissioner N. Vasu and summoning former TDB president and senior CPI(M) leader A. Padmakumar for questioning.
Officials said the expanded scope of the case could make it more difficult for those named in the final charge sheet to seek relief. Apart from existing criminal charges, the inclusion of corruption provisions also opens the door for prosecution of both serving and former TDB members, including political appointees.
The Travancore Devaswom Board, which oversees temples in southern Kerala, is typically composed of nominees from major political parties depending on the ruling coalition. As such, the move could have far-reaching consequences across party lines.
The latest development has placed additional pressure on the ruling CPI(M), already under fire following the arrest of N. Vasu, a close ally of the party.
Those arrested so far include Unnikrishnan Potti, alleged to be the key “sponsor” in the case, current TDB official Murari Babu, and retired officers K. S. Byju and Sudheesh Kumar.
Vasu, who previously served two terms as Devaswom Commissioner and once as TDB president, remains a central figure in the investigation. Meanwhile, A. Padmakumar, who has been summoned by the SIT, has requested additional time to appear for questioning.
With IANS Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines