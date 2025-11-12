SIT invokes corruption charges in Sabarimala gold case, political stakes escalate

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, significantly intensifying the legal and political dimensions of the investigation.

In an additional report submitted to the Pathanamthitta court, the SIT alleged that several government officials and representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) were involved in corrupt practices linked to the disappearance and mismanagement of temple gold.

Following the inclusion of the corruption law, the case will now be transferred from the Ranni court to the Vigilance Court in Kollam, which has jurisdiction over offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Investigators said public servants and Devaswom officials allegedly facilitated or covered up the misappropriation, prompting the addition of the stricter legal provisions.

The development comes amid growing political friction, with the SIT already arresting former Devaswom Board Commissioner N. Vasu and summoning former TDB president and senior CPI(M) leader A. Padmakumar for questioning.