SIT probe ordered into illegal lease, selling of temple properties in Kashmir

On the basis of evidence provided by a JK Peace Forum, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered an SIT probe into the illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir and the nexus in the said properties for illegal use.



The Kashmir-based NGO has alleged that in the last 33 years, no successive governments have taken any initiative to protect the temple properties of minorities of Kashmir. Despite repeated court orders, temple properties have been illegally given on lease or sold.



Satish Mahaldar, Chairman, JK Peace Forum said, "The Jammu and Kashmir administration/ revenue department has failed to protect the temple properties and has been unable to vacate the temple properties /premises, which have been leased out by the respective managements illegally for personnel favours. We are thankful to the Honorable Governor for initiating the SIT probe.