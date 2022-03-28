Sitharaman to move Appropriation Bill, 2022 in RS today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday is likely to move the Appropriation Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha.



"This Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and also to move that the Bill be returned," said the Rajya Sabha work list.



Sitharaman is also likely to move the Finance Bill 2022 in the Upper House. "This Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. She will also move that the Bill be returned."