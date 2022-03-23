Sitharaman to reply on discussion on J&K budget in RS today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply to the discussion on the budget of 'Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23' in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



The Finance Minister on Tuesday tabled the budget of Jammu and Kashmir for next financial year, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022' and 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022' for consideration in the Upper House of Parliament.



The Rajya Sabha had discussed the budget and appropriation bills on Tuesday. The finance Minister will reply to discussion and move that the bills be returned.