Situation in India no different from Pak; BJP govt putting opposition leaders in jail: Mehbooba

"The move is half hearted as APTECH has not been shown the door. The reason for unrest among the job seekers is hiring of the blacklisted company. Deferring examination is not going to benefit," she said.



Mufti suggested that the JKSSB should either conduct the examination on its own or engage an agency which has a clean image. She also demanded action against those who hired the company for conducting the examination.



Jobseekers have been protesting against the JKSSB's decision to hire APTECH Limited, which was blacklisted in 2019, to conduct computer-based tests (CBTs) to fill vacant posts in various government departments.



On Lt Governor's move to seek suggestions of people over the implementation of property tax, she said "deferment of any issue is not a solution but addressing the root cause will help.