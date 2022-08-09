Six audios to prove 'treachery' by a party, claim JD(U) sources

An important meeting of JD (U) MPs and MLAs took place on Tuesday at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence. After the meeting, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has split with ally BJP for a second time in eight years and is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources close to the development said.

Sources have said that the Janata Dal (United) top leadership has more than six audio recordings where its MLAs and a minister were given lucrative offers to rebel against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

However, it is not clear which party and leaders gave the offers to the JD(U) MLAs.