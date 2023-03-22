Six districts of winners featuring for first time in Padma awards

With President Droupadi Murmu awarding the Padma awards on Wednesday, officials noted that the winners hail from every corner of the country with 40 districts being represented by more than 50 awardees.



Six of these 40 districts had never featured in the Padma awards earlier, they said.



Two of them -- Anakapalle and Kakinada -- are from Andhra Pradesh, while four others are Umaria from Madhya Pradesh, Ratnagiri from Maharashtra, Khowai from Tripura and Chikkaballapur from Karnataka.



The theme of the Padma award is that those who have dedicated their lives to a particular field have been recognised and honoured, officials said.