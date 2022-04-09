Six girls consume poison, 3 die in Bihar's Aurangabad district

"On Friday, that girl along with five of her friends went to the boy and proposed marriage to him. The boy turned down her proposal after which they returned home. But the dejected girl consumed a poisonous substance in the evening. The five other girls who were following her, also consumed the same."



They were immediately rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where three of them succumbed, while the others were referred to Magadh medical college for better treatment in Gaya.



Following the incident, the situation is tense in the village, where the Area Circle officers and SHO are camping to avoid any untoward incident.