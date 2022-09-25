Six IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

Six Indian Air Force officers have been charged with murder after a trainee cadet, against whom a court of inquiry was initiated, was found hanging, a police officer said.

According to police, Ankit Jha (27) was found hanging in one of the rooms of Air Force Technical College (AFTC).

Police suspected that the death happened four or five days ago.

Based on his brother Aman Jha's complaint, the police registered a case against six officers at Gangammana Gudi police station on Saturday.