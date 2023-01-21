Six injured in twin blasts in Jammu
The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said
Six persons were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday, a senior police officer said.
The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said.
Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were fitted on cars for the blast, NDTV reports.
"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.
With PTI Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular