National

Six injured in twin blasts in Jammu

The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said

Via Twitter
Via Twitter
user

NH Digital

Six persons were injured in two explosions in Jammu on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were fitted on cars for the blast, NDTV reports.


"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.

With PTI Inputs

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x