Six killed in multi-vehicle collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra

At least six people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a major multi-vehicle accident on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Dhule in Maharashtra early Monday, officials said.

The crash took place at Laling Ghat after a dumper truck collided with a goods vehicle, triggering a chain of events that turned deadly when a speeding passenger bus lost control and rammed into the accident site.

According to officials, local residents and toll plaza employees had begun rescue operations after the initial collision when the bus, travelling from Madhya Pradesh, crashed into the damaged vehicles and people gathered at the scene.

A toll plaza employee assisting with the rescue efforts was among those killed in the second collision.