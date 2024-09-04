Six killed, part of national highway damaged in Nagaland mudslide
The mudslide that occurred at Pherima and Pagala Pahar washed away a section of the national highway on Tuesday night
Six people were killed in a massive mudslide after heavy rainfall damaged houses and major portions of National Highway 29 in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district, officials said on Wednesday.
The mudslide that occurred at Pherima and Pagala Pahar also washed away a section of the national highway on Tuesday night, snapping road communications between the state's commercial hub of Dimapur and state capital Kohima.
An official said six bodies, including that of a woman, were found in Pherima, where scores of houses and vehicles were also damaged in the mudslide.
In a post on X, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the state government is in talks with the Centre for relief and rescue efforts. "I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @ NHIDCL for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest," Rio said.
Deputy chief minister T.R. Zeliang added: "It brings deep anguish learning about the unfortunate calamity, which occurred last night near Pherima and Pagla Pahar, leading to loss of life and properties. Search and rescue operations are still underway, let us pray for the safety of those that are still missing."
As the road link with the state capital was snapped, people resorted to panic buying in anticipation of a disruption in the supply of essential commodities. Long queues were seen at grocery and vegetable shops while vehicles made a beeline for petrol pumps.
Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant said there is no shortage of essential items. The DC also said the administration is collaborating with neighbouring districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and fuel via alternate routes.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines