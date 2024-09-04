Six killed, part of national highway damaged in Nagaland mudslide

Six people were killed in a massive mudslide after heavy rainfall damaged houses and major portions of National Highway 29 in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district, officials said on Wednesday.

The mudslide that occurred at Pherima and Pagala Pahar also washed away a section of the national highway on Tuesday night, snapping road communications between the state's commercial hub of Dimapur and state capital Kohima.

An official said six bodies, including that of a woman, were found in Pherima, where scores of houses and vehicles were also damaged in the mudslide.

In a post on X, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the state government is in talks with the Centre for relief and rescue efforts. "I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @ NHIDCL for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest," Rio said.