Six of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a truck in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, 5 May police said.

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge.

The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said.

"Six members of a family were killed on the spot while two children were injured. They have been referred to Jaipur and reportedly stable," Additional SP Dinesh Kumar said.

He said that a family which hailed from Khandela in Sikar district was on the way to offer prayers at Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur.

According to the preliminary information, the accident occurred when a canter truck took a U-turn on the highway.

The canter truck driver was identified through CCTV footage and teams have been sent to search the accused, the ASP said.