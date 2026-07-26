Six-year-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida
Avyaan Surya (6), son of a Kendriya Vidyalaya vice-principal, fell into the pit while playing near the site on Saturday, police say
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a 15-foot-deep water-filled pit at Kala Dham Society in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area, triggering outrage among residents over alleged safety lapses at the excavation site.
The victim, identified as Avyaan Surya, son of Siwan Yadav, vice-principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, was playing near the site on Saturday when he accidentally fell into the pit, police and local residents said.
According to officials, the pit had been dug for borewell installation work by the Greater Noida Authority and later filled with rainwater following recent showers. Residents alleged that the excavation site was left open without barricades or warning signs, creating a serious hazard, especially for children.
After hearing cries for help, locals rushed to the spot, pulled Avyaan out of the water and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Greater Noida Authority has registered an FIR against the contractor, Manoj Jain, and two site supervisors, Johnny and Akash, while terminating their services. Officials said preliminary findings indicated that the borewell location was allegedly shifted by the contractor without approval from the Authority, leading to the excavation at the spot where the tragedy occurred.
Greater Noida Authority general manager A.K. Singh described the incident as deeply tragic and said the Authority was taking action against those responsible.
"This is a very tragic incident and has caused immense grief. The Authority is deeply saddened as well," Singh said, adding that the tube well project had been approved following a request from the society but the work location was allegedly changed due to site-related issues.
The incident has intensified anger among residents, who accused authorities and contractors of negligence and demanded strict accountability. They also called for stronger safety measures, including proper barricading, signage and monitoring of construction and infrastructure sites.
Residents pointed to a similar tragedy earlier this year involving 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida, saying repeated accidents highlight the urgent need for improved safety standards.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Delhi, a 20-year-old man died after his vehicle plunged into an open drain near Vasant Kunj. The accident occurred on Friday morning in the Nangal Dewat area when the driver, identified as Yashvendra, reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp turn.
The Greater Noida incident has once again raised questions over public safety around construction zones, with residents urging authorities to ensure that negligence and unsafe practices do not put lives at risk.
With IANS inputs