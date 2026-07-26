Six-year-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida

A six-year-old boy died after falling into a 15-foot-deep water-filled pit at Kala Dham Society in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area, triggering outrage among residents over alleged safety lapses at the excavation site.

The victim, identified as Avyaan Surya, son of Siwan Yadav, vice-principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, was playing near the site on Saturday when he accidentally fell into the pit, police and local residents said.

According to officials, the pit had been dug for borewell installation work by the Greater Noida Authority and later filled with rainwater following recent showers. Residents alleged that the excavation site was left open without barricades or warning signs, creating a serious hazard, especially for children.

After hearing cries for help, locals rushed to the spot, pulled Avyaan out of the water and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.