Sixth chartered flight under 'Op Ajay' brings back 143 people from Israel

India on Sunday, 22 October brought back 143 people including two Nepalese nationals from Israel.

India lunched 'Operation Ajay' 11 days back to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home in view of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

"6th #OperationAjay flight lands in New Delhi.143 passengers including 2 Nepalese citizens arrived onboard the flight," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on 'X'.