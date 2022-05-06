SKM delegation visits Lakhimpur Kheri, demands withdrawal of cases against farmers

A delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha visited Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and met the families of those who died in the October 3 incident there, an official statement said on Thursday.



The delegation also met those who have been 'unjustly' arrested on murder charges, it said.



The visit comes in the wake of the Supreme Court cancelling the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Eight people, including four protesting farmers, were killed after Mishra's cavalcade drove through the farmers' protest on October 3, 2021.