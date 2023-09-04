Slain UP gangster Jeeva's wife seeks quashing of FIR, SC issues notice

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by the wife of slain criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, seeking to quash the FIR registered against her under the UP Gangster Act.

Jeeva, an aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead inside a courtroom in Lucknow on 7 June.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar issued a notice and sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and others within two weeks.

However, it refused to pass any interim direction protecting Payal Maheshwari from arrest.

Senior advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar, instructed by advocate Aarif Ali, claimed that the petitioner was booked under the Gangster Act to "wreak vengeance" after she secured bail in the base case.