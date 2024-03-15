'Sleight of hand': Chidambaram takes a swipe at govt over cut in fuel prices

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday, 15 March took a swipe at the government after petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre, saying this was the same kind of "sleight of hand" witnessed in increasing the LPG price and then reducing it before elections.

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision.

The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, 15 March, the oil ministry said on Thursday evening.

Reacting to the development, Chidambaram said, "I had said at a media briefing last week that prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced. It was done today.