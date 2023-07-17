Slight increase in Yamuna water level again

The water level in the Yamuna River increased slightly on Monday from 205.45 metres at around 5 a.m. to 205.50m at 8 a.m.

The water level was decreasing till Sunday night, but it suddenly increased to five centimeters this morning. On Saturday evening the level at around 8 p.m. was 206.87m.

The nearby areas of the Yamuna River, including Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO and ring road, continue to be submerged.