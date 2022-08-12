Small assistance for poor 'revri', govt's rich friends getting 'gajak': Congress slams PM Modi

The Congress leader said that of the Rs 9.92 lakh crore loans written off by banks in the last five years, Rs 7.27 lakh crore is the share of public sector banks. The government, he added, has admitted in Parliament that of the amount written off by it only Rs 1.03 lakh crore was recovered.



Assuming that the recovery from the written-off loan will increase to 20 per cent in the coming time, public sector banks will have not recovered Rs 5.8 lakh crore, Vallabh said.



"When will there be a discussion on freebies of Rs 5.8 lakh crore given by the public sector banks in the last five years?"



He also wondered when will there be a discussion on the "annual loss of Rs 1.45 lakh crore to the government due to the reduction in corporate tax rates".



"We are against 'Jhooth Ki Gathri' culture, where somebody announces something without proper homework, understanding, and as just as a poll gimmick. We are against that."



Noting that if something is announced, there should be a proper study and research, he said, "We are against the culture of smoke and mirrors. That is our stand."



Vallabh reminded the Modi government about its promises that included "every Indian will have a house by 2022, farmer's income will double by 2022, the bullet train will be operational by 2022, the economy will be worth USD 5 trillion".



"How and when will this culture of false promises end? Is the prime minister going to give new deadlines for the promises made for the year 2022?" the Congress leader wondered.